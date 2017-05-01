JICA may blacklist Ital-Thai over death of 3 workers

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has begun considering blacklisting Italian Thai Company due to its spotty safety record, which includes the recent death of 3 rail line construction workers who were hit by a falling metal beam.

Interim Governor of State Railway of Thailand (SRT) Anont Luangboriboon has let on that JICA, which is the loan source for the Red Line railway extension, has moved to consider blacklisting Italian Thai Company after a metal beam fell and killed 3 construction workers on April 28. The blacklisting could impact all projects by the company invested in by JICA, which has noted the developer has several cases of fatal or major accidents.

In March, a metal beam from the Green Line railway project, also handled by Italian Thai Company, fell and damaged an automobile.

SRT has called a meeting on future precautions against such incidents as well as the proper punitive measures to take. Italian Thai Company is already being held responsible for all damage costs to do with the three deaths. Metropolitan Police Chief Pol Lt Gen Sanit Mahataworn has already let on more than two people will be arrested for the negligence that led to the accident at the Red Line, including the project’s on-site engineer. Debris from the incident has already been cleared from the area.