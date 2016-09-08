Jatuporn unfazed with bail withdrawal prospect

United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship (UDD) chairman Jatuporn Promphan said on Wednesday that he was unfazed with the prospect that he may return to the detention cell if his bail is withdrawn by the Office of the Attorney-General.

Also, the OAG has asked the court to withdraw the bails granted to other UDD leaders who include Natthawut Saikua, Weng Tochirakarn, Veerakarn Musikapong and Nisit Sindhuprai accusing them of breaking the terms of the bail.

Jatuporn said that the political groups, UDD, the People’s Alliance for Democracy and the People’s Democratic Reform Committee share different ideologies and have different origins.

Both the PAD and the PDRC are finished with the exception of the UDD which will carry on its struggle until democracy is restored, said Jatuporn.

The PDRC, said Jatuporn, was created to protest against a law in order to put itself into the corridor of power but when this failed it opened the door for the military to stage a coup two years ago and, now, the PDRC has downgraded into just a foundation.