Japan’s Emperor and Empress to visit Thailand March 5-6

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko of Japan will pay a private visit to Thailand on Sunday and Monday.

The Royal couple are currently visiting Vietnam and they will travel to Thailand on Sunday late afternoon. After their arrival, they will proceed to the Grand Palace to lay flowers on the altar of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The Emperor and Empress will then move on by car to the Office of the Principal Private Secretary of His Majesty to sign a book of condolence before proceeding to the Dusit Palace to meet with His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

The Royal couple will fly back to Japan in a private jet on Monday.