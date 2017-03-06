Japan’s Emperor and Empress pay respect to late King

Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko paid respect to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace shortly after their arrival in Bangkok from Vietnam on Sunday afternoon.

The Royal couple laid wreaths and signed book of condolence to pay their respect before proceeding to meet with HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun.

Empress Michiko said in her message about the passing of the late King on October 13 that the late King was 6-7 years older than her and had treated her like a sisther since she was about 20. She added that when she learned about the late King’s sickness, she hoped she had a chance to meet the late King.