Japanese entrepreneurs express readiness to invest in premium grade steel in Thailand

BANGKOK – Japanese steelmakers have expressed their intention to expand investments in premium grade steel to demand from ten target industries, in accordance with the government of Thailand.

Industry Minister Atchaka Siboonrueng has met with Japan External Trade Organization’s (JETRO) President Hiroki Mitsumata and representatives from Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporation Limited, which is a leading steel manufacturer and distributor in Thailand.

The JETRO President said that there are now about 400-500 Japanese steel manufacturing companies currently operating in Thailand. About 50 percent of the companies, both large and small, are still aiming to expand investments in premium grade steel in the Kingdom in response to the Chinese steel market, and to answer the demands of ten target industries in accordance with the Thai government’s policy.

JETRO is ready to support all Japanese companies and will still use Thailand as a production base strengthening Thailand’s status as a hub for premium grade steel production in the future, he said.