Japan Idol group appointed as Thailand’s tourism ambassador

Tokyo, Japan – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has appointed a Japanese Idol group as Thailand’s tourism ambassador to help increase the number of first-time visitors.

TAT Governor Yutthasak Suphasorn took part in the opening ceremony of the Tourism Expo Japan 2017 at Tokyo’s Big Sight Exhibition Center in Japan, which is being held from September 21-24.

He said that 77% of Japanese tourists entering Thailand are repeat visitors while just 23% are first-time visitors. The TAT plans to encourage more tourists from the latter group to come to Thailand by appointing Nogizaka 46, a Japanese Idol group, as Thailand’s tourism ambassador in Japan to create awareness and promote Thailand’s tourism image.

Target groups include Japanese women aged 20-30 and first-time visitors due to the popular singing outfit’s influence on modern Japanese women, who make up a large fan base of Nogizaka 46.

In 2018, TAT estimates there will be 1.56 million Japanese tourists visiting Thailand, up 4.05% year-on-year from 2017, with revenue generation worth 70.21 billion baht.