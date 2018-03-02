Italian Thai CEO case now 80 percent complete

Bangkok – The Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Police has reported that the investigation into Italian Thai Co Ltd CEO Premchai Karnasutra’s suspected illegal wildlife hunting is now 80 percent complete, confirming that if he fails to report to authorities on March 5 an arrest warrant will be sought.

Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Police, Pol Gen Sriwara Rangsipramnakul has pressed investigators handling the case of Premchai and three others to step up their efforts to conclude the matter. He indicated that investigations are close to completion with 30 witnesses and relevant authorities already questioned.

Head of Tungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary, Wichien Chinnawong has been called for further questioning on March 5 after additional evidence, including two bone fragments and a bag for hauling animal carcasses, were found.

Premchai is also scheduled to appear before authorities on March 5 with police ready to seek a warrant for his arrest if he fails to honor the call.

On charges of animal abuse filed by Head of the Kanchanaburi Veterinary Inspector Narongchai Sangworawongsa, Pol Gen Sriwara explained that the suspicions about Premchai do not fall under animal abuse laws as they only apply to domestic pets and livestock.

Deputy Commander of the Counter Corruption Division, Pol Col Wacharin Phusit meanwhile commented on an audio clip thought to depict Premchai attempting to bribe authorities, revealing that it has been confirmed the voice heard is not Premchai but rather his driver Yong Dodkrua. Further investigation will be conducted into whether any attempted bribery took place. On March 7, police will collect more information, question Wichien once again on March 8 and hold a meeting on the case on March 12.