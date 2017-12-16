Israeli Ambassador invites PM to independence celebration

Bangkok – The Israeli Ambassador to Thailand met with the Prime Minister Friday and invited him to the 70th Anniversary of Israeli Independence.

Israeli Ambassador to Thailand H.E. Meir Shlomo paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha on the occasion of the start of his mission in Thailand. He told the PM that he intends to enhance the friendly ties between Thailand and Israel during his tenure and agreed with Thailand’s wish to increase trade value, especially after the two countries signed agreements on mutually beneficial farming and are currently planning further cooperation.

Gen Prayut lauded Israel for its technological and scientific advancements in the area of water management, and said Thailand is ready to expand cooperation with Israel in all areas, welcoming the country’s investors to Thailand’s target industries.

The two then signed a Memorandum of Understanding on military cooperation intended to expand links between their militaries.

The ambassador noted his country was inspired by the works of His Majesty the late King Rama IX, especially his philosophies on farming and water management, and that it is interested in the Thailand + 1 policy for tourism. He concluded the meeting by handing Gen Prayut an invitation from his Israeli counterpart inviting him to the 70th anniversary celebrations of Israeli independence taking place early next year.