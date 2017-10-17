Irrigation Dept. managing dam releases as volumes remain high

Nakhon Sawan – The water level in the Chao Phraya River flowing into Nakhon Sawan has risen slightly but both Bhumibol and Sirikit dams have kept their release gates shut.

Support Pattaya Mail – Click Here

Royal Irrigation Department (RID) Director-General Somkiat Prajumwong explained that the flow of water through C.2 station of Nakhon Sawan province is currently at 2,804 cubic meters per second and the water level of the waterway is now 1.48 meters, up 8 centimeters from the last checks. The situation is being helped by Bhumibol Dam and Sirikit Dam no longer releasing any water as they begin drought season retention.

The Chao Phraya Dam is releasing water at a rate of 2,616 cubic meters a second which has lifted water levels in Singburi and Ang Thong provinces by 3 centimeters. In Ayuthaya province, water at Baan Pom has risen by 4 centimeters and by 6 centimeters at Baan Bang Luang Dod. The province is dealing with the situation by slowing water north of the Chao Phraya Dam and expediting drainage to its south. Lowlands in the province are also being used to retain water with 12 fields now holding a combined 1.156 billion cubic meters of water and ready to take on 340 million cubic meters more.

RID Deputy Director-General Thongplew Kongchan meanwhile, addressed flooding in Chai Nat province by saying that the affected area was outside the flood barrier and that local people were given prior warning so as to adequately prepare.