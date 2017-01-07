The “iPhone robber” deserves to be executed: Chuwit

Former Rak Prathet Thai party leader Chuwit Kamolvisit said Friday that the suspect who killed an airport ground staffer for his iPhone deserved to be executed because he is an incorrigibly habitual criminal.

Chuwit who was recently pardoned and released from prison was responding to a claim by the suspect, Kittikorn Vipaha, that he didn’t mean to kill his victim, Wasin Luangjam, an airport ground staffer, but merely to intimidate him after the latter resisted his robbery attempt.

The incident took place at Soi Sukhonthasawat 27 on Wednesday night.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Chuwit said that, as seen from a video clip of the incident, Kittikorn intended to harm the victim for the iPhone and he did the same to a few other victims on the same night.

Noting that the suspect had been jailed for several times and was fully aware of the punishments, he said the suspect was a repeated offender, a very bad inmate who should not deserve any mercy.

The suspect should be locked up in jail for life or be executed, said the former MP.

Meanwhile, police arrested the second suspect, Supatchai Chansri, who drove the motorcycle with Kittikorn riding on the pillion to prowl the roads to hunt for victims.

Supatchai told police that they robbed four victims, including Wasin, on the same night. He also said he knew Kittikorn when both of them spent time in prison and both were released late last year by the Royal pardon.