Investigation launched into fraudulent firm leaving Japan-bound tourists stranded at airport

BANGKOK, (NNT) – The government has ordered the Customers Protection Board (CPB) to investigate an allegedly fraudulent tour agent leaving Japan-bound Thai tourists stranded at Suvarnabhumi airport.

Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Ormsin Chivapruck said the CPB investigation against Pasit Arinchalapit, or known as Sinsae Shogun, will be launched for the suspected fraud.

Officials are ordered to inspect the office of WealthEver company registered in Nakhon Sawan as an importer of beverages and supplements. The operations will be expedited and under close supervision of the CPB as many people are affected from this fraud.

Information gathered from this investigation will be passed on to the related agencies, while compensations for the affected persons will need to be further discussed.

Investigations have also been ordered to check with other companies operating in the same manner.

The minister warned the general public not to instantly believe in any offers which could be too cheap to be true, and that the public may inquire with government agencies or the CPB hotline 1166 to verify the validity of such offer.