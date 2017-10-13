Interpol requests information to draft Blue Notice for ex-premier

Bangkok – Interpol has requested additional information as it considers issuing a Blue Notice for former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.

The ex-premier is wanted after the Supreme Court handed down a guilty verdict in a dereliction of duty charge stemming from her administration’s rice pledging scheme. The former Prime Minister absented herself on the day of the verdict and has not been in contact since.

Most recently, Interpol has responded to a request for assistance from the Royal Thai Police, asking for additional information to be used in issuing a Blue Notice for Yingluck, which would pave the way towards a Red Notice.

The force has already indicated that once the definite location of the former premier is identified it will inform Thailand’s Attorney General so that the office may seek her extradition.

Interpol agents operating in Thailand have assured authorities they are making every effort to locate and return Yingluck to the Kingdom and are following all protocols used in such cases with no special treatment or consideration.