Interpol issues Red Notice for Vorayuth Yoovidhaya

BANGKOK – Interpol has issued a Red Notice for Vorayuth Yoovidhaya, who is wanted for reckless driving resulting in the death of another.

Metropolitan Police Commander Pol Lt Gen Sanit Mahataworn has provided an update on Vorayuth Yoovidhaya, or Boss, an heir to one of Thailand’s major energy drink producers who is wanted for fatally crashing into Thonglor police officer Police Senior Sergeant Major Wichien Klungprasert in 2012. He said that a charge of failing to stop his vehicle after being involved in an accident and failing to notify authorities of a possible casualty has reached its statute of limitations, leaving only the charge of reckless driving resulting in the death of another standing.

Deputy Spokesman for the Royal Thai Police Pol Krisana Pattanacharoen disclosed that Interpol has issued a Red Notice for Boss, enlisting help from 190 nations worldwide to find him.

Foreign media recently indicated Boss was spotted in Taiwan, which has mechanisms in place to apprehend and extradite him to Thailand.