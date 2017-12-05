Internet users warned against falling victim to online traders

Bangkok – The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has advised people to check the credibility of online traders, following a diamond-ring bidding scam on social media.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary for Digital Economy and Society, Somsak Khaosuwan, said a Facebook user was tricked into transferring 120,000 baht to a scammer’s bank account, after winning a bid on a diamond ring on Facebook.

After an initial inspection, the ministry found out that the case was not an online transaction and authorities had yet to figure out whether the scam was committed by a group or an individual.

Somsak said this type of scam could be in violation of the Computer Act 2007. The victims may file a case against the offenders by submitting all relevant evidence and the bank account numbers to the police for further proceedings.