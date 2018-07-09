International media fixated on Tham Luang Cave rescue operation

Chiang Rai, 9 July 2018 (NNT) – International media have begun minute-by-minute reporting of the operation to save 13 people from Tham Luang Cave in Chiang Rai province with some dubbing the effort “Mission Impossible” to highlight the high level of difficulty.

With four of the 12 children and one adult removed from the cave last night, international media has begun to follow the rescue operation closely, reporting on every detail of the work, which has attracted world class cave divers and military personnel from around the globe.

Attention has been trained on divers working to free the youth football team from the cave due to the high level of difficulty associated with the dive. Comments on an article by The Independent by a user named “Step-One” lauded divers tackling what has been dubbed “Mission Impossible”.

A user named “Jam on Toast” praised the youngsters for their ability to survive and wished them a safe return home. Another international user named “Bob Hope” said the operation has been captivating from the beginning.

Space X and Boring Company founder Elon Musk tweeted, shortly after the operation to remove the team began, that it was an appropriate time to begin the effort and that the divers involved are very capable.