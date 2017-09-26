Interior Ministry ready to help security units probing ex-PM’s flight

Bangkok – The Ministry of Interior has assured it is ready to assist security units in investigating local level government officials believed to have assisted in the departure of former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.

Minister of Interior Gen Anupong Paojinda has responded to theories that the ex-premier, who was scheduled to appear before a court to hear the ruling on her government’s rice pledging scheme, left the Kingdom via a border crossing in Sa Kaeo province with the help of local officials, saying that his office is ready to look into the claims if security units leading the probe request assistance.

Provincial Police Region 5 Deputy Commander Pol Col Kriatipong Nala, who is heading an investigation into fellow Provincial Police Region 5 Deputy Commander Pol Col Chairit Anurit, said a meeting has been called to outline further questions to be asked of the official and further steps in the probe. The entire process is to be completed in 60 days but can be extended by another 60 if needed.

Pol Col Chairit earlier confessed to assisting Yingluck in her flight and having the vehicle he used sent for dismantling in Nakhon Pathom. The car was reportedly not taken apart however and has been seized by authorities.