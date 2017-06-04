Interior Ministry mobilizing Thailand 4.0 policy

BANGKOK – The Interior Minister has order provincial governors to bring forward implementation of the “Thailand 4.0” policy in order to find solutions to all existing problems.

Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paochinda, met this week with high ranking officers and provincial governors to give them instructions on how to implement the Thailand 4.0 policy in order to attain national reconciliation as well as put an end to social problems such drug abuse, illegal migrant workers, human trafficking, and illegal fishing.

The minister also highlighted the importance of Damrongtham centers serving as a channel for the public to reach out to the government.

In addition, he gave instructions on how to collect the public’s responses to the four questions raised by Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha last week. Responses can be submitted to Damrongtham centers who would forward the responses to the Interior Ministry.