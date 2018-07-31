Interior minister visits landslide victims in Nan

Nan – Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda visited landslide victims in Nan province Sunday and followed up on the recovery operations.

The interior minister traveled to the northern province to meet with the landslide victims who are now staying at a temporary shelter at Ban Sawa school.

He delivered compensation money to the family of eight villagers killed by the landslide and distributed relief items to 268 others from 61 affected families.

He relayed the royal message from His Majesty the King who called upon all sides to work together to help the victims as well as His Majesty’s condolences to the families of the victims.

The government will have the damaged houses repaired and provide compensation payments as well as other relief measures.