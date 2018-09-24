Interior minister predicts peaceful elections

Bangkok – The Interior Minister is confident the organization of local elections will be smooth and peaceful. Meanwhile, the prime minister has been informed of an attempt by an unidentified group to spoil the elections.

Deputy Prime Minister ACM Prajin Juntong says Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has been briefed about a report that there is a group of ill-intentioned people telling members of the public to cast blank or spoilt ballot papers.

He noted that restrictions on election campaigns will be drawn-up by the electoral organ.

Asked about his future in politics, ACM Prajin said he hasn’t decided if he wants to remain in office after the general election, adding that his only focus is to perform his duties as deputy premier and justice minister.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paochinda, has disclosed that the six municipal election laws have already been endorsed by the cabinet and are now being reviewed by the lawmakers. The six laws will be forwarded to His Majesty for royal consent once approved by the legislature.

According to Gen Anupong, the Ministry of the Interior and the Election Commission have been working closely in preparing municipal elections, while expressing his confidence that the local polls will go off without a hitch.