Interior Minister orders new village be established to replace destroyed community

Nan – Thailand’s Minister of the Interior, Gen Anupong Paojinda, said that Huay Kab village, which was the hardest hit by the landslide in Nan province, must be moved to a new location as it is actually situated on Level 1 and 2 forest land not legally permitted for residency. He has ordered the National Land Commission regulations be considered when finding the new location for the village and that homes be constructed for the villagers.

Gen Anupong also called for an appropriate location to be found as temporary shelter for the 261 citizens left homeless by the landslide, as they will have to wait until their new homes are ready. Moreover, the minister says surveys of other areas at-risk of landslide and flash floods should be undertaken.

The minister held a meeting of governors from 10 provinces in the north on disaster preparedness, stressing that early warning systems must be more effective.