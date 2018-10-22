Interior Min raising public awareness of upcoming election

Bangkok – Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paochinda says the Prime Minister, Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, has instructed related agencies to raise people’s awareness about matters related to municipal and general elections such as the primary voting system.

Gen Anupong noted that his ministry will be working with the Election Commission of Thailand, to support all of its activities including preparations for the general poll.

As for the overall situation after political parties started visiting local communities, the minister said the electoral body is monitoring their movements to make sure their actions are lawful.

February 24th, 2019 is the earliest date for the national poll. The two organic laws governing the elections of senators and members of parliament came into force last month.