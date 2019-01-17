Interest still high as Winter Festival enters final week

Bangkok –The Un Ai Rak Klai Khwam Nao Winter Festival in Bangkok expects keen interest from visitors to continue through the final week of the event.

After proving popular over the month the festival has been taking place, both the Royal Projects Foundation and Doi Kham Shop are confident that visitors will continue this week to purchase their well-priced fruit and vegetables as well as health products.

The Thai Red Cross Society will also demonstrate its medical boat capabilities by providing free physical checkups to visitors, just as it would during times of natural disaster.

Over 1 million people have visited the festival since it began a month ago. It continues until January 19 this week.