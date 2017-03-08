Innovative Craft Award 2017 later this month

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Support Arts and Crafts International Centre of Thailand (SACICT) will host “Innovative Craft Award 2017” this month to promote the handicrafts that serve modern-day purposes.

SACICT Director Amparwon Pichalai said the event is aimed at promoting the government’s grassroots economic policy and promoting traditional handicrafts among younger people.

Handicrafts serving daily purposes will be on display while Handicraft pieces will be offered for purchase at Innovative Craft Award 2017. Visitors will have a chance to learn about the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s craftsmanship at an exhibition entitled ‘Tonkhla Kwamkid Jak Por Su Luk’.

For people interested in the craft of basket weaving, they can visit a basketry exhibition to observe the weaving process.

In addition, there will be a workshop for those wishing to make a basket as they will be guided through every step of the way.

The event will take place from March 23rd to 26th at BITEC Bangna.