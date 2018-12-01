Information Dept to debut 1st phase of E-visa project on December 3rd

Bangkok – The Information Department will on Monday, December 3rd, sign a memorandum of understanding with Kasikorn Bank on the establishment of an e-payment scheme for the E-Visa project, paving the way for overseas visa applications.

Information Department Director-General and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Busadee Santipitaks made the announcement, saying the project focuses on providing swift and easy access to visa services.

The move is one of the department’s contributions to the Government’s Thailand 4.0 initiative, which highlights the use of digital technology to mobilize the Kingdom’s sectors.