Inflow from Kanchanaburi dams affects Ratchaburi

Ratchaburi – The incoming water from two major dams in Kanchanaburi Province has significantly increased the water level of the Mae Klong River, raising the volume of water in the river’s tributaries along Ratchaburi province.

Residents of Ratchaburi province in Khung Krathin , Pong Sawai , Bang Pa , and Wat Mai Si Muen in Damnoen Saduak District have been flooded after the event. Those affected by the flood have been relocating their belongings. Many areas are prone to inundation due to their low lying geographical nature.

Inundation has been reported in the Wat Mahathat community and along roads around Wat Chong Lom in the Muang Ratchaburi Municipality. The flooding is currently affecting traffic flow in the zones. The inflow has also flooded the city’s sewers, pushing waste water back through the pipelines to deluge nearby roads. The inundation also damaged water pumps of the Water Works Office of the Muang Ratchaburi Municipality. Officials have relocated the water pumps to prevent further damage and recommended the local population store clean water for emergency use.