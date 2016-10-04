Inflation rate increases six months in a row

Consumer’s price index for the month of September was registered at 106.68, representing an increase of 0.38 percent from the same period last year or an increase of 0.04 percent from August, said Ms Pimchanok Workkhorporn, deputy director of Office of Trade Policy and Strategy of the Commerce Ministry.

She added that the September index showed that inflation rate had increased steadily for six consecutive months averaging 0.02 percent increase per month for the past nine months.

The increase in inflation rate was attributable to spending increase in food and non-alcoholic drinks by 1.47 percent and 0.24 percent decreased spending on other consumer goods such as pork meat, vegetables, eggs and household food.

However, the Commerce Ministry maintained its inflation rate increase forecast for the whole year at 0.0-1.0 percent under the backdrop of Thailand’s growth rate of 3.3 percent with the price of Dubai crude ranging between 35-45 US dollars per barrel at an exchange rate of 35-37 baht for a dollar.