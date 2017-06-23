Industry minister stresses on EEC investment potentials

BANGKOK – Industry Minister Uttama Savanayana stressed on potentials of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) to attract domestic and foreign investors.

He made his remarks at the Thailand Big Strategic Move seminar hosted by the Stock Exchange of Thailand with Thai and foreign investors attending.

He said the government will select eligible investors a list of whom will be announced next year so that concrete investment projects can be commenced.

He said the current progress in U-Tapao airport development project prompted THAI Airways and Airbus to sign an agreement with each other, but the investment scheme is being discussed as to whether it should be a co-investment with the government or a PPP scheme.

Some companies have already expressed their interest to invest in the project, including an Electronic Vehicle (EV) manufacturers from Japan, a robot manufacturing project, and medical instrument manufacturing industry.

He added his previous discussion with Japanese investors had received good feedback which reflects the government’s intention to improve the human resources and clear plans to support big investments.