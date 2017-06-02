Industrial sector needs more skilled workers

BANGKOK– The government has stressed the need to produce more skilled workers for the industrial sector to reduce the risk of job losses in domestic and foreign markets.

At a seminar on human resource development for the Thailand 4.0 era, Deputy Prime Minister ACM Prachin Chantong said today that the government was moving to feed another 18 million skilled workers into the labor market, adding a recent survey indicated the current number of qualified laborers represented only 50% of the actual demand.

ACM Prachin commented that operatives in all industries should sharpen their ability to ready themselves for tasks that require expertise rather than machine operations in order to ensure their employment security. The Ministries of Education and Labor will work together to come up with a new generation of workmen.