Industrial estates confident repeat of 2011 flooding won’t occur this year

Ayuthaya – The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) estimates that flooding this year won’t match the magnitude of 2011 but has nonetheless urged that measures be taken to protect industrial estates such as those in Ayuthaya province.

The water situation in Ayuthaya has remained in a manageable range with drainage progressing efficiently and precautions in place for the urban, farming and industrial sectors.

Governor Sujin Chaichumsak met with business representatives to assess the water situation and gave an assurance that industrial estates will not be impacted by floodwaters. He mentioned that the province is currently performing maintenance on the sluice gates surrounding industrial zones and expects to complete repairs on all six gates within 15 months, fortifying industrial estates in the province’s east against flooding.

Thai Banking Association and JSCCIB Chairman Pridi Daochai announced that while assessments have shown the water level in Thai dams is higher than in 2011, a repeat of the major flood that year is not expected, as the high levels are concentrated in western and eastern dams rather than northern and central region dams. Evaluations have also indicated that this year’s storm season will be less severe than in 2011.