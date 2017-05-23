Indonesian, Malaysian, Thai media members meet to discuss multilateral cooperation

PERLIS – A Perlis media association held a meeting for IMT-GT media members on occasion of the King of Perlis’ 74th birthday during 15-19 May 2017.

Members of the media from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand (IMT-GT countries) attended the meeting arranged by Perlis media association and included seminars on media as the driver of culture, and discussions on cooperations under the IMT-GT program which covers the southern region of Thailand, the northern region of Malaysia, and areas on Sumatra Island of Indonesia.

The Crown Prince of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail on this occasion joined a cycling activity with members of the media, and distributed items to needed persons from 10 households. Members of the media were also honoured to attend the honorary medal granting ceremony on the birthday of King of Perlis.

The next meeting for IMT-GT media will take place in Medan, Indonesia.