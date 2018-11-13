Immigration police step up operations against romance scammers

Bangkok – Acting Immigration Bureau Commissioner Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn has announced progress in the operations to eradicate those involved in romance scams and call-center frauds.

Fourteen Thai suspects have been arrested for alleged involvement in romance scams, and three others for call-center frauds while two foreigners have been arrested for alleged involvement in romance scams.

These alleged scammers have operated on facebook as Fast Racing Shop, Me Online Center, and Top Hit Shopping, tricking unsuspected users into transferring money to them, given empty promises of products to be delivered. The scammers have caused a total of about two million baht in damages to some 1,500 victims across the country.

Two foreign nationals and a Thai agent have also been arrested for allegedly producing fake documents and forging the seal of the Department of Consular Affairs for use in the application for visa extension.