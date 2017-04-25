Illustrations for royal cremation ceremony to be completed by August

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Office of Ten Divisions of Traditional Thai Crafts has been coloring the cremation panels for the royal cremation ceremony of His late Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej and expects it to be completed in August.

Mr. Montien Choosuaheung, the painter from the Office of Ten Divisions of Traditional Thai Crafts, disclosed that the Office of Ten Divisions of Traditional Thai Crafts has been coloring the cremation panels for the royal cremation of His late Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej. The office expects that the paintings will be completed and installed by the end of August.

The drafting of the mural paintings of the 46 royal initiatives for the Song Tham throne hall will be completed within this week in order to be submitted to the committee for crematorium construction before presenting them to His Majesty the King for consideration.

The Office of Ten Divisions of Traditional Thai Crafts proceeded to paint the illustrations for the royal cremation ceremony in collaboration with Pho Chang College, Rattanakosin Rajamanggala Technology University and the College of Fine Arts, Bunditpatanasilpa Institute.