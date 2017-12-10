Illumination festival lights up a new landmark in Bangkok

Bangkok – Japan’s wintertime illumination has arrived in Bangkok in the form of the ‘Thailand Illumination Festival 2017’, currently lighting up a 39 rai (62,400 sq. m) plot of land on Ratchadapisek Road with more than one million LED lights.

Privy Councillor General Surayud Chulanont said: the Thailand Illumination Festival 2017 offers both local and international tourists a chance to admire the kind of spectacular LED light display that other cities are famed for, right here in Thailand.

“This wonderful exhibition was created in commemoration of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and in honour of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun,” said Surayud.

Visitors are invited to enjoy “The King of Our Heart” exhibition and the outstanding high point of the event, a fabulous light-and-sound display presenting the royal compositions of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. They can also play charitable games and taste street food from over 30 leading restaurants. There is also a music performance nightly.

Organised by Apollo (Thailand), the festival is a charitable event where proceeds from visitors will go to the Chaipattana Foundation and Siriraj Foundation.

According to Yuiji Matsuyama, President of Apollo (Thailand), the event was inspired by the luminous garden lighting festival in Japan, which each city holds during every winter, with their own distinct displays and styles.

The Thailand Illumination Festival 2017 is open to the public with free admittance from Dec. 5 until Jan 6, 2018. From Monday to Thursday, the event is open between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. From Friday to Sunday, the event is open between 6:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

The exhibition is located on Ratchadapisek Soi 8 (opposite the Esplanade shopping centre on Ratchadapisek Road) in Bangkok