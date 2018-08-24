Illegal resort at Phu Hin Rong Kla knocked down

Phitsanulok – National park’s officers have completed the demolition of a resort belonging to an executive of the Tambon Noen Pherm administrative organization after the Supreme Administrative Court gave the go-ahead.

More than 300 officers from the Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park and relevant units demolished the Hong Ka Hill Homestay resort and a restaurant located inside the national park in Phitsanulok province on Wednesday. The demolition is in line with the government’s policy against illegal constructions at national parks nationwide.

After the resort’s case had been processed for a year, the Supreme Administrative Court ordered the enforcement of an administrative measure of Section 22 of the National Park Act to demolish the constructions without waiting for the case to conclude.