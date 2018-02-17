Illegal migrant workers in Sukhothai urged obtain legal status

Sukhothai – Many business operators in Thailand’s Sukhothai province have taken their migrant workers to One Stop Service centers to obtain legal documents that allow them to continue working in Thailand.

At present, there are 2 million legal migrant workers in the kingdom, whereas nearly 2 million others are working without a permit. Despite having been allowed to stay in the country temporarily, illegal alien workers are still required to register for legal status.

There are around 742 migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar living in Sukhothai at present. Of this number, 413 of them have already had their identities checked while the remainder have not.

Employers have until the end of this month to legalize their workers’ status at One Stop Service centers. Those working in the fishing industry have until November next year.

After completion of the registration process, migrant workers whose nationalities have already been verified will be granted a working visa.