IEAT prepares to handle flooding at industrial estates

Bangkok – The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) has drafted plans in case flooding affects any of 55 industrial estates across the country, and ordered particular wariness at three estates, where earthen dykes and water gates are to be reinforced.

Interim Governor of the IEAT, Attaphol Jirawatjanya, explained that in response to the Hydro and Agro Informatics Institute predictions of a larger than normal volume of rain this year, all 55 industrial estates in its care have been told to closely monitor the situation and prepare response plans for natural disasters.

The three estates being given special attention are all in Ayuthaya province. They are Bang Pa In Estate, Baan Wa Estate and Saharatana Nakhon Estate and are all in low lying areas that are susceptible to flooding. The IEAT has ordered the three inspect their dykes, which range in height from 5.4 to 7.5 meters. They are also to plot water management plans to deal with flooding.