Ice factory in Nan faces closure order after ammonia leaks

Nan – An ice factory in the northern province of Nan has been ordered to close for 30 days, following ammonia leaks that have posed a danger to its workers and nearby residents.

Officials have rushed to the factory in Du Tai subdistrict to bring the situation under control. Despite their efforts, the pungent gas has spread extensively, leading to factory employees and villagers, including a two-month old baby, being taken to hospital with chest pains and breathing difficulties. Ammonia leaks have also caused the deaths of trees, canal fish and village pets in a 100-meter radius.

A 66-year-old villager said more than 60 households have been affected by the incident and many of them have suffered nausea, and skin and eye irritations. She disclosed the factory was also responsible for ammonia leaks in 2013, adding that it often discharged untreated water and dumped waste into the community sewers at night.

Inspections by military officers and personnel from the provincial offices of Industry, Public Health, Natural Resources and the Environment, and Disaster Prevention and Mitigation found that the ammonia pipe of the ice making system had cracked, causing the gas to leak. The ammonia dilution process is ongoing. The factory has been told to address the problems during the 30-day operation suspension order.