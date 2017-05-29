Human trafficking suspects nabbed in US verified as Thais

BANGKOK – Twenty one femailes, thirteen of which have been verfied as Thai Nationals have been arrested in the United States on charges of human trafficking,according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ (MFA) Department of Information Director General Busadee Santipitaks.

She said the recent arrest of the 21 women in the U.S. for alleged involvement in human trafficking and prostitution has been notified by the Thai Consulate in Chicago. The suspects are to be sent to the court in Minnesota.

She assured that not all the 21 female suspects and only 13 were verified as Thai nationals.

The Thai Consulate in Chicago is working with the US authorities to provide assistance to Thai nationals who might possibly be arrested on such human trafficking charges.