Huge crowds line up for spider cards

Bangkok – Crowds of people continue to flock to MRT Purple Line stations in the capital to line up for Mamgmoom or spider transport cards.

Passengers started forming long queues early Sunday morning to obtain the long-awaited Mangmoom cards. The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) is now distributing the first lot of 200,000 cards to the public.

Sixteen MRT Purple Line (Bangsue – Taopoon) stations are handing out 16,000 Mangmoom cards to members of the general public per day. To obtain a card you are required to show your ID card to MRT officials and then fill out the registration form. A quota of 1,000 Mangmoom cards is allotted to each MRT station per day until 29th June. The distribution process will resume between 2nd and 5th July. MRTA will begin to give Mamgmoom cards to students and the elderly on 30th June and 1st July.

To be able to use the card, each holder must put a minimum amount of 150 baht on it first, 100 baht of which is used for fares and the remaining amount is reserved as the card deposit. A minimum amount of 100 baht is required for each cash refill.

In the initial stage, the cards are usable on the Purple Line (Bang Yai-Tao Poon) and the Blue Line (Hua Lampong-Bang Sue) but they will later be usable on public buses run by the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority and on the Airport Rail Link.