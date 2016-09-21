Huge Buddha statue collapses after heavy rain

A huge Buddha statue in Chonburi, which was due to be fully completed at the end of this year collapsed on Monday night following heavy rains.

The 24-metre high Buddha statue, named Phra Buddha Santi Apimahamongkolchai, is located at Santisook monastery in Tambon Napa, Muang district of Chonburi,

With nine million baht funding from public donations, construction of the 9-storey high Buddha statue was started in 2011 and was due to be completed at the end of this year.

Reports said that it was raining heavily and the wind was strong throughout Monday night and, at about 9 pm, the Buddha statue caved in. There were no reports of any injuries.