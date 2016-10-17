HRH Princess Sirindhorn leads the day’s morning funeral rites

BANGKOK – Her Royal Highness Princess Sirindhorn led this morning’s offering of food to monks performing the funeral prayer for the late His Majesty the King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great.

Her Royal Highness arrived at the Dusit Throne Hall at 7AM this morning to lead the offering ceremony for the assembly of monks’ morning meal. The clergy comprised 8 monks from Wat Bowonniwet Vihara and Wat Mahathat Yuwaratrangsarit.

Prayers for the funeral rite are to continue for 100 days with morning, midday and evening prayers each day. A traditional musical affirmation of the prayers will also take place at 6AM, 9AM, noon, 3PM and 6PM every day as is customary for high level royal functions.