HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn opens royal crematorium exhibition

Bangkok – Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn officially opened the exhibition of the Royal Crematorium Thursday, the ornate site used in the Royal Funeral of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The exhibition encompasses all structures surrounding the Royal Crematorium, which were purposely decorated and designed to accord with the glory of His Majesty the late King. It also hosts a replica crematorium that can be appreciated by the blind via audio CDs and volunteers will aid the hearing-impaired alongside volunteer sign language translators.

Groups of 5,500 people at a time will be able to enter the complex during the exhibition, which opens at 7:22AM each day from now until November 30. The groups will be given 45 minutes to an hour to view the exhibition and can enter the grounds through five checkpoints. Three million pamphlets have been printed for distribution to visitors.

Performances will continue twice a day in the northern area of Sanam Luang throughout the display period, they will include traditional plays as well as the story of Mahajanaka, which was favored by His Majesty. Musical performances will also continue from 8a.m. to 5p.m. daily at the government officials’ pavilion.

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority has arranged free shuttle buses to the event from Victory Monument, Hua Lumphong Train Station, the outer ringroad of Rattanakosin Island, Ekkamai Bus Terminal, the New Southern Bus Terminal and Mo Chit Bus Terminal. The Royal Thai Navy is also operating ferry boats from Nivesworadit and the Royal Thai Navy Institute piers.