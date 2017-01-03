HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn leads offering of morning meal to monks praying for HM the late King

BANGKOK,(NNT) – Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn led the presentation of morning meals to monks performing the funeral prayer for His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej yeterday.

Arriving at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall at 7:06AM, Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn proceeded to lead the presentation of morning meals to 8 monks performing the funeral prayer for the late King. The monks were from Wat Prayurawongsawasworawiharn and Wat Anongkaram Worawiharn.

Members of the Prime Minister’s Office, Office of the Permanent Secretary for Labor and the Office of Social Security took part in hosting the prayer.