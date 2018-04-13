HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn honored for her work against hunger

Bangkok – A summit of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has honored Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn for her assistance to the malnourished and impoverished people in Thailand and beyond.

Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Krisada Boonrach, attended the 34th FAO Asia and Pacific Summit, which took place April 9-13 in Nadi in Fiji on the topic “Ending Hunger” and was attended by 46 UN member nations.

Director-General of the FAO, Jose Graziano da Silva, spoke in honor of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, in her role as the UN Special Ambassador for Zero Hunger and for her efforts to end malnutrition and poverty in Thailand and its surrounding region.

Krisada also spoke at the summit on the Thai government’s progress in achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals through the application of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s teachings and guidance on remediating soil, and water issues. He elaborated that the systems presented by His Majesty the late King have been transformative in managing Thailand’s natural resources and boosting its farming output, leading to food security for the nation. He concluded by confirming Thailand’s continued cooperation with the international community towards sustainability.