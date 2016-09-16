House owners face jail term for having mosquito breeding grounds

House owners who let mosquito breeding grounds exist in their premises or compounds will face a one month jail term and/or a fine ranging from 2,000-5,000 baht.

Public Health Minister Piyasakul Sakolsattayathorn said on Thursday that he would dust up a law enacted in 1992 empowering health officials to order house owners to get rid of mosquito breeding grounds or face a prison sentence.

Since the beginning of this year, there have been 279 confirmed Zika cases, including 33 pregnant women. Of these, there are 23 new cases which were confirmed last week.