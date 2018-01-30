Hospitals nationwide in need of blood for patients

Bangkok – The Thai Red Cross Society is asking people to donate blood, particularly those with the A blood type, to help patients across the country.

A shortage of blood is affecting hospitals nationwide. More than 150 hospitals need more than 3,000 units of blood of all types each day.

In Bangkok, blood donations can be made at the Thai Red Cross National Blood Centre, Henri Dunant Road. In other provinces, people can donate blood at blood service centers in Lop Buri, Chon Buri, Rat Buri, Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Sawan, Phitsanulok, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Phuket and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The Thai Red Cross National Blood Centre has organized a project to promote blood donations from January until December 2018. The objective of the project is to do help the public and honor His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun.