Hospital bombing not affecting tourist sector

BANGKOK– The bombing incident at a hospital in Bangkok has not affected tourist sector as no foreign nationals were harmed, said Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul.

She said the bombing incident at Phramongkutklao Hospital has not affected the tourism sector as there were no fatalities and no foreign visitors were injured.

She said that the Ministry of Tourism and Sports was not at ease with the incident and was monitoring the situation closely with instructions prepared to communicate with tourists if necessary.

No countries have issued any warning against traveling to Thailand while no special protocol has been sought as yet, the minister said.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports will continue to promote tourism in Thailand by highlighting foods, fruits, local culture, and sports to attract more tourists, she said.