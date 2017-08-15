Holiday-makers flocking back to Bangkok after long weekend

BANGKOK – Holiday-makers have been making their way back to Bangkok as the long weekend comes to an end.

The Mochit bus terminal was particularly crowded throughout Monday after those who earlier left the city for a short vacation started coming back to Bangkok.

Reporters said that buses have been more popular than usual during this past long weekend but the operators of the terminal remain confident that services provided by both The Transport Company and other operators would be sufficient to bring everyone back in time.

They added that extra buses have also been prepared just in case there’s more demand than expected, while more staff members have been directed to make sure all drivers are in good physical condition to do their job.

Meanwhile, at Hua Lamphong Train Station, travelers have continued to arrive in Bangkok as officers stood by ready to make sure their journeys are smooth amidst tight security inside the station.