HM the King presides over the Royal Ploughing Ceremony

BANGKOK– His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun has presided over the annual Royal Ploughing Ceremony at Sanam Luang ceremonial ground.

His Majesty the King arrived at Sanam Luang with his eldest daughter, Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha, to officiate at the Royal Ploughing Ceremony. A Buddhist merit-making ceremony to mark Royal Ploughing Day had been held yesterday at the Temple of the Emerald Buddha in the Grand Palace before the actual ploughing activity today.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture and Cooperatives Theerapat Prayurasiddhi served as this year’s Phraya Raekna, or Lord of the Ceremony. He drew a cloth with a length of five Kueb, or five handspans, leading to a prediction by court astrologers that water would be at the appropriate amount and crops would be abundant.

Meanwhile, out of the seven categories of food offered, the sacred oxen chose to eat rice and corn, signifying a bountiful crop season, and grass, which represents an abundance of water and farm produce.

As Royal Ploughing Day has also been designated as Farmers’ Day, His Majesty the King, on this occasion, bestowed plaques of honor on outstanding agriculturists, agriculture institutes, agricultural cooperatives and wise men.