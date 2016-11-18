HM the Queen in Chulalongkorn hospital for treatment of lung inflammation

Her Majesty the Queen has been admitted to Chulalongkorn Hospital for medical treatment of lung inflammation since Wednesday and her condition is improving, the Bureau of the Royal Household announced on Thursday night.

According to the announcement, HM the Queen had fever on Wednesday and blood test showed sign of inflammation. She was then admitted to Chulalongkorn hospital as advised by a team of Royal doctors.

Radiological examination confirmed the Queen suffered from lung inflammation and she was administered with anti-biotic.

On Thursday, the Queen’s fever has subsided and can breathe normally and can eat well. However, she will be further treated with anti-biotic and undergo rehabilitation.